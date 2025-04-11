Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former Hearts, Dundee Utd and MK Dons boss has been sacked in an icy statement.

Robbie Neilson has been sacked without a thank you by Tampa Bay Rowdies as his American adventure comes to an end.

The former Jambos boss and player left his second stint in the Tynecastle dugout two years ago, with America his only stop since. Neilson has been sacked just four games into the new USL Championship season after overseeing three defeats, appointed manager in 2023 and six months on from his Hearts exit.

A member of the 2006 Scottish Cup winning squad, Neilson has also managed MK Dons and Dundee United. Englishman Steve Coleman has been installed as caretaker manager and in a statement, Tampa Bay Rowdies did not do what is customary for clubs when a boss goes by not thanking Neilson for his service.

Tampa Bay Rowdies react to Robbie Neilson sacking

It reads: “The Tampa Bay Rowdies announce today the club has relieved Head Coach Robbie Neilson of his duties. Assistant Coach Steve Coleman will serve as the club’s interim head coach, starting with this Saturday’s Home Opener against Loudoun United FC at Al Lang Stadium. Neilson joined the Rowdies at the start of the 2024 season. The Rowdies posted a 17-17-8 record across all competitions under Neilson and finished the 2024 season sixth in the Eastern Conference.

“Coleman takes on head coaching duties after joining the Rowdies technical staff in the offseason. Last year, Coleman served as First Assistant Coach for Loudoun United. Born in England, Coleman served various roles with New Zealand Football for over a decade, including assistant coach and analyst for New Zealand’s U-17 and U-23 National Teams. His contributions helped New Zealand qualify for last year’s Summer Olympics in Paris, France.”

A thank you wasn’t sent by Rowdies Vice Chairman Brian Auld either. He added: “Appointing Steve Coleman as interim head coach reflects our confidence in the group we have. In his short time at the club, Steve has already taken it upon himself to understand our Rowdies culture and is fully committed to supporting our players on and off the field.

“We believe in this roster—its talent, resilience, and ability to compete at the highest level in the USL Championship. To our fans: your continued support means everything, and we remain focused on delivering a team that represents the pride and passion of Tampa Bay.”