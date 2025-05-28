New Hearts kit revealed for season 2025/26

Edinburgh club have new strips for the upcoming Scottish Premiership campaign

Hearts are launching three new kits ahead of season 2025/26, with the first one due to go on sale this week. The Edinburgh club’s new home strip has been unveiled to launch a five-year record-breaking manufacturing deal with the Danish sportswear firm Hummel.

Their unique chevron-themed designs are returning to Tynecastle Park for the first time since 2007 and will adorn all men’s and women’s kit. The new Hearts men’s home shirt is a classic style with the Hummel chevrons down the shoulders and has been showcased on the club’s social media channels. Away and third kits will follow over the course of the next few weeks.

Hearts announced in February that they would be returning to Hummel in and would benefit from elite partner status with the company. The deal is also a throwback to the early days of the Vladimir Romanov era in Gorgie, with Hummel having made the club’s kit for two years between 2005 and 2007.

During that time, they reached the Champions League qualifying rounds and won the Scottish Cup. Hummel Hearts kits are synonymous with iconic figures like Rudi Skacel, Takis Fyssas, Julien Brellier and Paul Hartley in a period often fondly recalled by supporters.

Hearts will hope their latest deal can recpature that level of success under new head coach Derek McInnes. Upon announcing the Hummel agreement, the club’s chief executive Andrew McKinaly explained its benefits. “It gives me enormous pleasure to officially welcome Hummel to the Hearts family,” said McKinlay. “A familiar face to many Hearts fans, Hummel’s legendary chevrons are synonymous with the likes of Rudi Skacel, Paul Hartley, Craig Gordon and, of course, the Scottish Cup.

“To reignite that relationship as an Elite Partner, and open up an avenue to bespoke kits, warm-up tops, training wear and much more, is extremely exciting. Of course, it should not go unnoticed that this is another record-breaking commercial deal for the club and my thanks goes to our commercial team for all of their hard work and expertise in getting this agreement through to completion.

New direction at Tynecastle for the SPFL 2025/26 seasons

“My thanks, also, to Neil and the team at Hummel, who have shown a real desire to work with us and bring their world-renowned chevrons back to Tynecastle Park. As the club enters ‘A New Direction’ I’m looking forward to working with Hummel and, like all Hearts supporters, I’m eagerly anticipating a first glimpse at next season’s kits when the time comes.”

Neil Burke, chief executive of Hummel UK, added: “We are incredibly proud to bring Hummel back to Heart of Midlothian after 20 years. Some of the club’s greatest moments were achieved in a Hummel kit, and we’re thrilled to reignite that special connection with the Hearts family.

“This partnership is about more than just supplying kits – it’s about celebrating the club’s rich heritage while embracing a new and ambitious era. We can’t wait to see the players and fans wearing our chevrons once again, and we look forward to working closely with the club to create designs that truly reflect the spirit of Hearts.”