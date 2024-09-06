Bairns boss John McGlynn | (Photo: Michael Gillen)

An announcement has been made surrounding the former Hearts boss.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A former Hearts boss will miss his side’s match this weekend as he recovers from surgery.

John McGlynn is riding the crest of a wave at Falkirk, After an invincible season on the march to a League One title success last campaign, this campaign has started with four wins from four in the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also emerged from their Premier Sports Cup group stage section and achieved an impressive 2-0 win over Hearts at the last 16 stage to tee up a match with Celtic at the quarter-final stage. Ahead of this weekend’s SPFL Trust Trophy clash against Stenhousemuir, Falkirk have made an announcement.

Listen to the latest episode of the Hearts Digest HERE

The Bairns have confirmed that it will be his assistant, Paul Smith, in the dugout as McGlynn is recovering from a hip replacement operation. Falkirk said in a statement: “We can confirm that John McGlynn will not be in attendance this Saturday as he recovers from hip replacement surgery, taking place tomorrow (Friday).

“Paul will be taking the team against Stenhousemuir. We wish the gaffer all the best for his procedure and a speedy recovery!”

All fans have sent the same message of good will to the ex-Hearts boss, who was in charge at Tynecastle between 2012-2013 alongside previous stints as a coach at the club. One fan said “Wishing the gaffer a speedy and comfortable recovery.” Another commented “Hope the recovery is quick and goes well. We're all behind you John.”

A supporter chimed in with “Best wishes John for a speedy recovery.” Amongst the many comments and messages, one more punter said “All the best in your recovery, John.”