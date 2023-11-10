Former Hearts boss rejects Rangers post and more Premiership news

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hearts are nearly back in action following last week’s disappointment against Rangers at Hampden Park.

The Jambos will face off with Motherwell in tomorrow’s Premiership action as they hope to produce a convincing and much needed confidence-boosting performance if they are to keep their fans onside.

Meanwhile, Hibs will too be mindful of their recent performances after arguably throwing away yet another two points on Tuesday.

The Easter Road outfit will welcome Kilmarnock as Nick Montgomery looks to end the side’s winless run.

Here is the latest news from Hibs, Hearts and their Premiership rivals…

Goalless streak 'not a problem' for Dundee star

Dundee assistant manager Stuart Taylor insists Zach Robinson will make his mark in the Premiership sooner rather than later as the striker hunts down his first top flight goal (Courier).

Robinson, 21, hit the back of the net 13 times for the Den Park side last season as he helped Dundee to promotion and after being sent back out on loan from AFC Wimbledon, the expectation was there.

However, after a frustrating start to the season, Robinson is experiencing a goal drought. Speaking of his player, the Dens assistant coach Taylor said “Strikers will always put that pressure on themselves about scoring goals, defenders will always put the pressure on about clean sheets.

“But it is what you do outwith that as well, chipping in with assists, the dirty side of the game like pressing, doing stuff off the ball.

“And Zach has been brilliant. We have no issues with him at all. We know his goals will come - it is not a problem.”

Ex-Hearts boss rejects Rangers position

Former Hearts boss Robbie Neilson, announced as Tampa Bay Rowdies head coach yesterday, "held talks" with Phillipe Clement about potentially becoming his number two at Rangers (Mark Donaldson, ESPN).

The commentator took to his X account to say: “New Tampa Bay Rowdies boss Robbie Neilson chose to move to Florida despite holding talks with Philippe Clement last month about becoming the Belgian’s assistant manager at Rangers. Neilson will start his new job in January. Stephan Van Der Heyden subsequently became No.2 at Ibrox.”

Neilson, 43, was sacked from his second stint at Hearts seven months ago and was out of work until signing a multi-year contract to become the head coach of the USL championship club.

Rangers keep Scotland's UEFA dreams alive

Rangers 2-0 win over Sparta Prague has dealt the Czech Republic a double blow with their Champions League coefficient now in jeopardy (Daily Record). The Scottish Premiership is currently locked in a fight to retain it’s top ten place before results from previous seasons drop off the total and the automatic Champions League group stage spot at risk.

With Celtic nearly out of the Champions League and Aberdeen’s Europa League exit confirmed, the onus is on Rangers to keep the flag flying should the Hoops fail to finish third and drop into the Europa League.