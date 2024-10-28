He’s a former captain at Hearts and his home debut at the latest club he’s with ended dramatically.

A player formerly of Hearts has gone through a madcap debut at his new club that included a goal and a red card.

Danny Wilson has joined Livingston on a short-term contract in his latest transfer, following time at Queen’s Park earlier this year. He netted the opener on his home debut in a 2-1 Championship win over Raith Rovers, nodding in Stephen Kelly’s cross before being sent off in stoppage time for denying Korede Adedoyin a goalscoring chance.

It mattered little to the outcome as Michael Nottingham put home a 95th minute winner as Wilson’s first game at home for Livi after his transfer ended in a dramatic win. Speaking after full-time, the experienced defender admitted he thought his red card was harsh, but there’s enough in the Almondvale changing room to make clear why they are unbeaten in 10 league outing.

He said: "I was disappointed in the red. A few people I spoke to thought it was harsh. The squad has a real high standard and high teamwork ethic in everything they do. Obviously last week's win at Ayr was probably a different type of game, kind of backs to the walls.

"Saturday was different, going down early but then showing that mentality to stay in it and then eventually win through. You can see why they are where they are in the league and why they're on the run that they're on.

"But also, there are players that have been over the course, played at high levels the majority of their career. And we've got young ones who can come on and contribute as they did on Saturday."

Wilson came through the Rangers academy before breaking into the first-team. He impressed at Ibrox and won a move to Liverpool in 2010, joining Hearts on loan in 2013 before a permanent switch to Gorgie. He was made club captain at the age of just 21, helping them win the Championship in 2015. The defender returned to Rangers that summer and would stay at Ibrox for a further three years in his second spell before a 2018 exit to Colorado Rapids in the MLS.