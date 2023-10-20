The player has been out of contract since leaving Tynecastle in the summer but could earn himself a deal under his ex gaffer.

The Scottish Premiership returns from the international break this weekend with Hearts set to host league leaders Celtic at Tynecastle on Sunday. Edinburgh rivals Hibs are away to Rangers on Saturday while Aberdeen host Dundee and St Johnstone welcome Motherwell. St Mirren head to the Highlands to face Ross County and Livingston are at Kilmarnock to complete the latest round of top flight action.

Meanwhile, a familiar face has been spotted training with the Rugby Park outfit ahead of their match with the Lions and could be hoping to earn a contract under his former gaffer. Gary MacKay-Steven is currently with Kilmarnock following his summer release from Hearts.

The former Dundee United, Celtic, Aberdeen and New York City winger was let go by the Gorgie club when his contract expired at the end of last season. He has now linked up with Killie boss Derek McInnes, who he worked under for two successful seasons at Pittodrie between 2017 and 2019.

The 33-year old, who spent time in Liverpool’s academy as a youth player and has earned two Scotland caps during his career, was amongst the most high profile names to be released by Scottish clubs back in June. Despite this, he wasn’t picked up by anyone during the transfer window but his free agent status means he is still able to sign for a club and go straight into the match day squad.