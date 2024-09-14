Former Hearts and Hibs midfielder Paul Hartley. | SNS Group

Hearts head to Celtic on Saturday afternoon - and the former midfielder has weighed in on the gaffer.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Hartley reckons Hearts are being hindered by participation in Europe - but the ex-midfielder backs Steven Naismith to get things right.

The former Jambos, Hibs and Celtic midfielder has been looking over a slow start to the season at Tynecastle. Naismith’s men are yet to win a competitive match and it doesn’t get much easier when taking Celtic at Parkhead in the Premiership on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Europa League play-off defeat to Viktoria Plzen left disappointment around Gorgie but they still have a revamped league phase campaign in the Europa Conference League to come. Resulted will be eyed on that frontier but Hartley wonders whether continental endeavours are harming Hearts.

He said to PLZ: “I think when you manage a club like Hearts then you are always under pressure because they expect to be in the top three, challenging at the right end of the table. They got off to a really slow start, a poor start from them, and the last place you want to go sometimes when on a bad run of form is Celtic Park.

“The form Celtic are showing, incredible form, they have strengthened their squad and it’s a real difficult task for Steven on Saturday. I don’t think playing in Europe has really helped Hearts. I think if you look at most Scottish clubs, it’s a bit of a hindrance sometimes.

“I know we want to get into Europe but we struggle coming back to the domestic league. I think he proved last year that’s he a good manager, he can get his ideas across. He’s made a few signings and it’s not quite gelled yet. I don’t think he’s got his best team on the park yet and I think he has enough credit in the bank.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Currently manager at Cove Rangers, Hartley says Naismith can look across at the opposite dugout at Celtic Park to see how pressure dials can change. Brendan Rodgers faced Hoops scrutiny last season at the beginning of his second reign but eventually turned the tide to claim league glory.

Hartley added: “When you manage a club like Hearts, I think the supporters demand you are up there challenging every year. They’ve had a slow start but I think Steven is a good young manager. He’s going through a tough spell like every manager does.

“Look at Brendan Rodgers last year at Celtic, didn’t get off to the best start, was under a bit of pressure, fans weren’t happy at performances but he’s shown he’s a good manager also. The European thing has been a bit of a bit of hindrance for him coming back into the domestic league. Hopefully they can get a run of form going, they’re too good a squad to be where they are just now and I firmly believe Steven will get it right.”