He is previously of Hearts and has penned fresh terms with another Scottish club.

A former Hearts defender has signed for Livingston on a short-term contract.

Danny Wilson came through the ranks at Rangers and earned a move to Premier League giants Liverpool. He spent time out on loan at clubs including Bristol City and Blackpool, then Hearts in 2013 before joining the Jambos permanently for a two-year spell. He then signed for Rangers again after helping Hearts out of the Championship.

He has since been in the MLS with Colorado Rapids and returned to Scottish football this year for a short spell at Queen’s Park. Now with his eyes on going back to America, Livingston have handed him a short-term contract until January to get him back playing after time as a free agent.

Boss David Martindale said: “After the update on Ben Jackson’s injury from parent club Brighton & Hove Albion being worse than we had anticipated, coupled with Shaun Donnellan only recently having his surgery, I felt we were a little bit short in our defensive numbers.

“Hopefully Ben will be back before the end of the calendar year, but Shaun has a good bit still to go and looks like it will be more likely late in the season for his return.

“Danny had been in training with us, with a view to getting himself back to America so a short term deal at this stage suited both parties.

“He has been brilliant in and around the club and I am looking forward to him now being able to join up with the group properly as Livingston player.”