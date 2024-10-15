Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hearts have made a move to appoint the former Blackpool and QPR boss.

Graeme Jones says the use of analytics proved key in the appointment of Neil Critchley as Hearts head coach.

The former QPR and Blackpool manager has signed a deal until the summer of 2027. He also has extensive coaching experience at various age groups with Liverpool and served as Steven Gerrard’s assistant manager at Aston Villa. He has been out on the training pitch already as Hearts prepare for Premiership action at home to St Mirren on Saturday.

Following a process that involved Jamestown Analytics amid Brighton chairman Tony Bloom’s proposed investment into Hearts, Critchley has been picked as the man to lead the club forward. Incoming sporting director Jones insists the analytics point to their winning candidate being primed for success.

He said: “I have been privileged enough to be involved in this process ahead of officially commencing my role as Sporting Director at Hearts, and I have been impressed at how robust and concise it has been.

“Our analytics partners, who have an extremely good track record of managerial appointments in the UK and abroad, worked with us to provide a shortlist of compelling and contrasting options, which through interviews and negotiations have led us to today’s announcement.

“Neil was the outstanding candidate based on the analytics, and having spoken with him at length I believe he is who we need to provide success as the club prepares to enter a new, exciting era. For Neil to succeed he, like anyone, will need the right environment and I will work closely with him to provide that environment.”