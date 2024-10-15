Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The new Hearts head coach has been named.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neil Critchley has been named the new head coach of Hearts.

The former QPR and Blackpool boss signs on a deal through to the end of the 2026/27 season. He is assisted by former Liverpool Academy, Blackpool, Lincoln City and QPR Mike Garrity, who also has experience abroad in Norway and China. Critchley has also been head coach of Liverpool U18s and U23s alongside working alongside Steven Gerrard as Aston Villa’s assistant manager.

He is appointed with the club bottom of the Premiership and without a win this season ahead of Saturday’s clash against St Mirren. Chief Executive Officer Andrew McKinlay said: “I’m very happy to be able to welcome Neil to Hearts. We’ve made no secret of the fact that analytics has guided our search for a new manager, and that data presented us with many top quality options including Neil.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“During the interview process, we got the opportunity to hear from applicants and get a better understanding of them as people and in particular how they have dealt with and learnt from particular situations both positive and negative in their careers.

“In addition, we were able to ascertain who would fit best into our new model going forward which includes the use of analytics for recruitment and the appointment of a new Sporting Director with very clear ideas of what we need to do to succeed. This was a vital part of our deliberations as any appointment has to be fully bought into this to ensure that we have the maximum chance of success.

“Following these discussions, it became very clear who the standout candidates were. Neil understands well what we are looking to do, has experience at big club environments, none more so than at Liverpool, and is an ambitious coach with a desire to lead his teams to the top.

“Everyone at Hearts is looking forward to Neil getting to work and I’m sure our supporters will give him a warm welcome when we play St Mirren on Saturday, and continue their unrivalled backing of the team.”