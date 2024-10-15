Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Hearts star would like to try another league before he retires.

He’d love to try out another league - but Kye Rowles insists his full commitment is with Hearts.

The Australian international is gearing up for another clash with the Socceroos, this time against Japan. Rowles joined Hearts in 2022 from Central Coast Mariners and has been a regular ever since, making 85 appearances, and he is contracted until 2028.

It’s a key World Cup qualifier for Australia against Japan, as their opponents lead Group C but are hot on their heels after coming from behind to beat China in the first game of new head coach Tony Popovic’s tenure. Attentions will then turn to domestic action as Hearts host St Mirren in the Premiership on Saturday.

Speaking pre-match, Rowles says he’d love to try out the J League in Japan one day, but his immediate attention is with the Jambos. He said: “The football here is amazing, especially the last few years. It’s really come into the limelight – which is good obviously for Asian players as well.

"You can see them getting taken into the bigger leagues and excelling there as well. So obviously, the game and the league is at a really strong point. We’ve got a couple of boys over here doing well as well. That’s always good.

“You keep up to date with things over here, because you’re keen on how your boys are doing as well. Like I said, it’s just overall top quality and I would love to play here. Whatever happens in my career happens I guess. I’m focused on where I am at Hearts at the moment and loving it but to try other parts as well would be great in your career.”

On the game, he added: "The last few years they've had our number. It's massively important, and especially being almost the halfway point in the qualification process, we need to start getting the ball rolling. Hopefully we can flip the script a little bit and put in a good performance and get one back on them."