Steven Gerrard has compared the qualities of former assistants Neil Critchley and Michael Beale

Former Blackpool and Queens Park Rangers boss Neil Critchley is expected to succeed Steven Naismith as the new permanent head coach of Hearts.

The Englishman is understood to be travelling to the capital to hold advanced talks with Tynecastle officials, with an announcement expected in the coming days.

Critchley is believed to be keen to get to work as soon as possible and barring any unexpected hiccups will be in the dugout for Saturday’s Premiership clash at home to St Mirren.

The 45-year-old started his coaching career at Crewe Alexandra 21 years ago after retiring early from football at the young age of 24.

He made a name for himself as a coach at Liverpool’s under-18 and under-23 teams and briefly stood-in for Jurgen Klopp for two cup matches in 2019/20. Like former Rangers boss Michael Beale, Crichley has worked closely with Steven Gerrard, both as a coach with Liverpool’s youngsters and more notably as assistant manager to the former England captain at Aston Villa.

Gerrard hired Critchley as a direct replacement for Beale when he made his first venture into management with Queens Park Rangers. In fact, there are many parallels between the pair’s career as both have had spells in the Loftus Road dugout and have worked as Gerrard’s assistant at Villa Park.

However, Gerrard, who now manages Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq insists that Critchley and Beale are very different people when it comes to their styles but adds that both are extremely ‘high level coaches.’

After appointing Critchley as his assistant at Aston Villa, Gerrard said in June 2022 : "I’ve got good relations in football and I knew that if that day did come I always prepared myself for that moment (that Beale left). For us to go and act so quickly as a club and the support I had to go and get Neil Critchley was really important, I'm glad we've done that.

"I don’t think in terms of the quality of coaching (they're similar), because you’re talking about two high-level coaches. They’re very different. The important thing is that they deliver what I want and how I want it to look. It’ll be very seamless, that transition."

Neil Critchley’s career so far

Critchley kicked off his managerial career with Blackpool in March 2020. After a curtailed regular season due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the United Kingdom, Blackpool finished in 13th position after standings were amended to reflect a points-per-game ratio.

However, in his first full season he led the Lancashire side to a third place finish and was promoted against the odds via the play-offs with a victory over Lincoln City. A year later he steered Blackpool to a comfortable mid-table finish before surprisingly moving up to the Premier League to be Gerrard’s assistant at Aston Villa.

That reunion ended just three months into the new Premier League season in October 2022 with Villa deep in relegation trouble. Critchley again replaced Beale by becoming manager of QPR but struggled to replicate his predecessor’s strong start and was dismissed after just one win in 12 matches.

A return to Blackpool followed in May 2023 but after failing to qualify for the play-offs in the 2023/24 season, Critchley was sacked just two games into the new season after back-to-back defeats.