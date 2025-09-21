The former Dundee and Dunfermline Athletic forward has revealed he could have continued to play but decided early retirement was for the best.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craig Wighton made the decision to retire from football earlier this season with the former Hearts striker hanging his boots up aged just 28-years old.

Injuries plagued the Dundonian’s playing career and, despite signing a two year contract with League One side Montrose in May, he decided to call time last month. The Jambos signed Wighton from boyhood club Dundee in the summer of 2018 and made 19 appearances that season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He fell down the pecking order at Tynecastle though and found himself loaned out to Arbroath for the second half of the 2019/20, which was cut short by the Covid-19 pandemic, and then to Dunfermline Athletic for the second half of the 2020/21 season before joining the Pars on a permanent basis.

Former Hearts forward revelling in new career after starting family business with younger brother

Wighton has now embarked on his career away from football, starting a gardening business with his younger brother in his hometown of Dundee and the surrounding areas. The 28-year old discussed the move in an interview with The Courier where he also revealed he could have kept playing football but opted to put family first.

He said: Football was all I had ever known, I had been playing since I was five years old, so it is quite strange not having that anymore. Yes, I probably could have kept on playing for another few years, but I might have dropped down the leagues and made my injury worse.

“I want to be able to run around with my daughter and not be hobbling up to the school gates, so I knew it was the right time to stop. I’d come to terms with retiring long before I announced it so I actually feel pretty good about it and am looking forward to the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now operating D&C Gardening Services with younger brother Drew, the former Scotland under 21 international says he needed a job where he would be outdoors and active. Sitting behind a desk was never going to be on the cards.

He said: “A few folk have recognised me and spoken to me about football but it has all been good stuff. People have all been really supportive and we have been amazed at how many bookings we have had so quickly.

“If it continues this way, we plan to take on more staff next spring. I could never see myself behind a desk.

“I have always had an active job and spent a lot of time outside and that will still be the case. However, it will take a bit less physical training and I won’t be away on Saturdays, which will be amazing for my family.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Hearts forward’s once promising career blighted by injury

Knee injuries plagues Wighton’s footballing career and arguably kept him from realising his full potential. He represented Scotland at all ages of youth international football, including six caps at under 21s, having burst onto the scenes at Dundee as a youngster.

After leaving Hearts and signing for Dunfermline he had another loan spell with Arbroath before returning to the first team picture at East End Park under former Dundee teammate James McPake. He would scored 20 goals in all competitions for the Pars during 2022/23 season. After a decent start to the following campaign he was struck by the knee injury which would rule him out for a significant time and ultimately lead to his premature retirement.

Your next Hearts read: Hearts show faith in Alexander Schwolow after a clean sheet against Rangers