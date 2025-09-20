The former Hearts and Hibs player had a lengthy career at senior level in Scotland.

A former Hearts and Hibs player has been jailed after finding himself caught carrying out a £400k money laundering handover.

James Keatings was found to have transported criminal cash in heavy boxes in a white van during work as a plasterer. Falkirk Sheriff Court heard that following a hip injury that left the former forward in chronic pain, he had been drawn into crime. He quit football and learned a trade, with his playing career descending into the lower leagues of Scottish football.

Tony Graham KC, defending, said the 33-year-old’s hip problem came alongside his mental health declining after his football career came to a halt. Keatings started his career at Celtic and joined Hearts in 2014, spending a year at Tynecastle before starting a two-year stretch with Hibs 12 months later. He was part of the Hibs side that won the Scottish Cup in 2016, then featuring for Dundee United, Hamilton Accies, Inverness CT, Montrose, Forfar Athletic and Tranent, capped by Scotland at youth level.

Mr Graham said, as per STV: “At the age of 30, having had a relatively promising career, it was time for him to acknowledge that he was not viable as a footballer going forward. It represented a considerable deterioration in his ability to earn and a consequent deterioration in his lifestyle.

“Whilst playing with senior clubs, even on basic wages such as £1,500 to £1,800 a week, there were always win bonuses and six-figure incrementals. He was medicated with various prescription painkillers, but he did not consider that they were sufficient to alleviate the pain he endured.

“Whilst the medication which he sourced was that which he would have been prescribed, he was sourcing it illicitly in quantities to allow him to self-medicate. He endured that pain. He was dealing with those who were able to source that medication for him without recourse to a pharmacy, An opportunity arose to be paid in medication for performing a service for moving this sum of money, and this he duly did.”

Sheriff Christopher Shead jailed Keatings for 13 and a half months and said “a custodial sentence is the only appropriate disposal.” Keatings faces more proceedings next month under the Proceeds of Crime Act to seize the criminal cash.

NCA Regional Head of Investigations, Ian Thomas, said: “James Keatings moved hundreds of thousands of pounds in suspected criminal funds but what he didn’t know was OCP officers were watching his every move. The NCA will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners to bring offenders like Keatings to justice and disrupt offenders and their criminality, wherever there is an opportunity to do so.”

Detective chief inspector Laura Sands, Organised Crime and Counter Terrorism Unit, added: “This investigation underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy. We will continue to work with our partner agencies to tackle this type of criminal activity and ensure those responsible face justice. Information and support from the public is vital to our work and I would encourage anyone with information relating to organised crime to contact us through 101.”