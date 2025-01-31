Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former player will link up with a current Hearts player and Tynecastle hero at his latest club.

A former Hearts star has made a transfer move out of the Premiership and back to one of his former clubs.

At David Martindale’s Livingston, there are some Jambo connections. Macaulay Tait joined the Lions on loan from Tynecastle until the end of the season last week, and debuted against Hamilton Accies last weekend in a 3-0 Championship victory.

2012 Scottish Cup-winning hero Ryan McGowan meanwhile is in defence for the side pushing for an instant return to the top flight after relegation last term. And now he has another former Hearts man behind him in the form of goalkeeper Jack Hamilton.

The goalkeeper had been at Ross County but now returns to a club he featured for between 2022-2024. Hamilton started his career at Hearts and made 63 appearances for the club, the most amount of outings he’s made for any club. Now 30, he has also featured prominently for Dundee and Greenock Morton.

A statement from Livingston reads: “Goalkeeper Jack Hamilton has returned to West Lothian from Ross County on a permanent deal until the end of the season.

“With Jack Newman picking up an injury and returning to parent club Dundee United, men’s first-team manager David Martindale has moved quickly to fill the void in the squad, bringing Jack back to the club having departed for Dingwall in the summer.

“Jack will wear the number 14 shirt and will be available for the clash with Falkirk, subject to SFA approval. Our thanks to all at Ross County for their support on this.”

A County statement adds: “Ross County FC can confirm Jack Hamilton has joined Scottish Championship side Livingston on a permanent deal. Jack joined us in the summer and made 6 appearances for the club. We would like to thank Jack for his efforts whilst at the club and wish him all the very best for the future.”