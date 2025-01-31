Six Nations top try scorer contenders as France, Scotland and Ireland stars lead the race

By Mark Carruthers
Published 31st Jan 2025, 09:25 BST

Who are amongst the leading contenders to be the top try scorer in this year's Six Nations?

The waiting is almost over as the start of this year’s Six Nations gets underway with a bang this weekend.

The championship kicks off in Paris on Friday night as Wales look to take the first steps to moving on from a disastrous performance in last year’s competition with a tough-looking visit to much-fancied France. Scotland’s Six Nations will begin with a home game on Saturday afternoon when Italy visit Murrayfield and a busy opening weekend is rounded off when reigning champions Ireland host England at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

For Scotland, the form of wing duo Darcy Graham and Duhan van der Merwe will be key to their hopes of becoming Six Nations champions for the first time in the competition’s current format. Both players are ranked amongst the frontrunners to become this year’s leading try scorer - but there is some keen competition from some of the most prolific finishers in world rugby.

6 Nations top try scorer odds - 35/1 (Paddy Power)

1. Luke Cowan-Dickie - England

6 Nations top try scorer odds - 35/1 (Paddy Power) | AFP via Getty Images

6 Nations top try scorer odds - 35/1 (Paddy Power)

2. Emilien Gailleton - France

6 Nations top try scorer odds - 35/1 (Paddy Power) Photo: LOU BENOIST

6 Nations top try scorer odds - 35/1 (Paddy Power)

3. Cadan Murley - England

6 Nations top try scorer odds - 35/1 (Paddy Power) | Getty Images

6 Nations top try scorer odds - 35/1 (Paddy Power)

4. Blair Kinghorn - Scotland

6 Nations top try scorer odds - 35/1 (Paddy Power) | SNS Group / SRU

