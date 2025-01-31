The waiting is almost over as the start of this year’s Six Nations gets underway with a bang this weekend.

The championship kicks off in Paris on Friday night as Wales look to take the first steps to moving on from a disastrous performance in last year’s competition with a tough-looking visit to much-fancied France. Scotland’s Six Nations will begin with a home game on Saturday afternoon when Italy visit Murrayfield and a busy opening weekend is rounded off when reigning champions Ireland host England at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

For Scotland, the form of wing duo Darcy Graham and Duhan van der Merwe will be key to their hopes of becoming Six Nations champions for the first time in the competition’s current format. Both players are ranked amongst the frontrunners to become this year’s leading try scorer - but there is some keen competition from some of the most prolific finishers in world rugby.

1 . Luke Cowan-Dickie - England 6 Nations top try scorer odds - 35/1 (Paddy Power) | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Emilien Gailleton - France 6 Nations top try scorer odds - 35/1 (Paddy Power) Photo: LOU BENOIST Photo Sales

3 . Cadan Murley - England 6 Nations top try scorer odds - 35/1 (Paddy Power) | Getty Images Photo Sales