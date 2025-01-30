Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There have been a few surprise selections in the starting team and on the bench for this weekend’s match at Murrayfield.

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has named his starting XV and replacements for this Saturday’s Six Nations opener against Italy at Murrayfield.

There are a few surprise selections, most notably at hooker where Edinburgh’s Dave Cherry gets the nod ahead of Ewan Ashman who must settle for a spot on the bench. It is the 34-year old’s first involvement with the national side since the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

Jonny Gray has been out of the squad for even longer and also returns straight into the starting XV alongside Grant Gilchrist in the engine room but the Bordeaux Bègles’ lock being selected comes as less of a surprise with Scott Cummings missing through injury. Jamie Ritchie also retains the number six jersey after an impressive showing in Scotland’s last test match against Australia in November as Jack Dempsey, who missed that match through injury, returns on the bench.

In the backs, Stafford McDowall is the man tasked with filling the boots of Sione Tuipulotu at inside-centre. Then on the bench, Townsend has opted for a five-three split over a six-two.

Here is the Scotland starting XV and subs to face Italy:

Pierre Schoeman Dave Cherry Zander Fagerson Jonny Gray Grant Gilchrist Jamie Ritchie Rory Darge Matt Fagerson Ben White Finn Russell Duhan van der Merwe Stafford McDowall Huw Jones Darcy Graham Blair Kinghorn

Replacements: Ewan Ashman, Rory Sutherland, Will Hurd, Gregor Brown, Jack Dempsey, George Horne, Tom Jordan, Kyle Rowe.

On the selections of Cherry and Gray and what they would bring to the team, Townsend said: "First of all experience, a real motivation to play well, that #Scotland jersey brings that out in you. The fact that both of them haven't been involved since the world cup or before the world cup I'm sure they'll be desperate to play their best ever game in a Scotland jersey.”

On McDowall stepping up to fill the 12 jersey in Tuipulotu’s absence, he added: "Stafford has been very consistent for Glasgow and for us when he's had the opportunity over the past two or three years. He really brings his physicality and edge to the game both in attack and defence and the leadership experience has given him that extra incentive to communicate as well as possible and be an example for those around him to move the team forward.”

Finally, looking ahead to the match and what to expect from the Italians, Townsend said: "They're a real quality side and they've shown that now for two or three years. They've been difficult opponents for us and other teams in the Six Nations. I think they'll come into the tournament full of confidence, they had a really good performance against New Zealand and in last year's Six Nations they upped their game, were competitive in four out of five games. They won two, drew one and one of those victories was against us so they'll be very confident and feeling they can beat us again.

"He (Italy head coach Gonzalo Quesada) is building on strong foundations, Italy are growing in confidence and also the players are getting more experience. Gonzalo is a great rugby brain who has coached at the highest level. You can see there is an intelligence in how they play with the way they look after the ball, when they move the ball so they're a quality side and they play with a lot of passion too so it will be a very physical game.

"We know we're going to have a noisy crowd behind us at the weekend but really it's about the performance. and the mindset going into the game and delivering what we're capable of delivering for 80 minutes. “