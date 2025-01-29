Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s that time of year, and much earlier than you’d normally expect, with the Six Nations Championship returning as the Northern Hemisphere's biggest national teams get set to go head-to-head once again.

It all kicks off on Friday night in Paris where France are looking to begin a fresh title challenge at home to Wales who seem destined for a wooden spoon battle. Scotland host Italy and, like the French, need a statement victory to kick things off if they are going to present themselves as credible candidates to win the whole thing.

The most eye catching contest of the opening round though comes in the last of the three as England head to Dublin where they will face Ireland who will be without head coach Andy Farrell due to his commitments to the British & Irish Lions tour later this year. Ahead of the opening round, Edinburgh Evening News Sports Editor Martyn Simpson makes his predictions:

France v Wales

I don’t know about you, but I love a Friday night fixture to kick off the Six Nations and under the lights in Paris is always an exceptional atmosphere, having experienced it myself at the Rugby World Cup in 2023. As for this particular fixture, it looks like a daunting one for Warren Gatland’s Wales.

History has taught us that you can never rely 100 percent on France not to self destruct at any given moment but you have to expect this will be as straightforward as Six Nations tests come for the home side. It will be great to hopefully see the half-back partnership of Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack back together and the Welsh will need to try and keep their heads on, not let the hosts build up a lead and stay in the game as long as possible to have any hopes of an upset.

Our prediction: France to win by 20 points or more. This one feels straightforward. If, and it’s a big if, Wales can frustrate the French and keep the game within one score or even take a lead themselves then they will give themselves a chance but even then you feel like the hosts could run away with it once they start emptying their bench. Expect a bonus point win for France here.

Scotland v Italy

Another year where we all know Scotland have the quality to win this tournament but this one doesn’t seem to have the same air of optimism about it as the last two or three. What we have learned is that you simply have to take this competition one game at a time and this match is probably the best they could have hoped for to start things off.

Italy upset Gregor Townsend’s men in Rome last year but getting a result at Murrayfield is a much tougher prospect. Scotland need to target a bonus point here but they can’t afford to take their visitors lightly and almost certainly won’t as this group of Italian players really starts to come into its own at Test level.

Our prediction: Scotland to win by 20 points or less. I can certainly see Scotland running in enough scores to secure a bonus point win but equally feel Italy have enough about them to keep the score at the very least respectable and potentially even competitive. Expect the Italians to cause problems but Scotland should have enough to start off with a decent victory.

Ireland v England

From a purely neutral point of view, this is the match of the first round. It’s a fascinating contest in Dublin as we see how this dominant Ireland side looks without head coach Andy Farrell.

Simon Easterby takes temporary charge and it seems like Steve Borthwick may have started the mind games early, naming his starting XV and replacements for the match on Tuesday, well in advance of any other nation despite being the last game of the round. There were a few eye catching selections made and players being picked on form rather than reputation should give the hosts something to worry about.

Our prediction: Ireland to win by 5 to 10 points. It would not shock me to see England actually win this one but, equally, the Irish could take the shake up in the coaching box in their stride. All the same, this feels like it will be a one score game and could go down to the bitter end and my head still says that with home advantage it will be an Ireland victory.