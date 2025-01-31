Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

He didn’t have too much of an impact at Hearts but has now ascended into one of Europe’s top managerial jobs for the time being.

A former Hearts player has opened up on his short stint at the helm of one of Europe’s biggest clubs over the last few weeks.

Borussia Dortmund have been on the hunt for a new boss after Nuri Sahin was sacked as head coach. They have made a move for ex-Bayern Munich manager Niko Kovac after parting company with the ex-Liverpool and Real Madrid man, and he’ll take charge after this weekend’s Bundesliga game with Heidenheim.

A caretaker has been needed in the interim and that responsibility of managing Dortmund has fallen to an ex-Hearts star. Mike Tullberg had a quiet spell in Gorgie, joining on loan in the 2008/09 season and he was restricted to seven appearances, without scoring. He retired in 2011 and moved into coaching, and has gone from the lower leagues of Germany via stints in Denmark to one of the biggest clubs in Europe.

Tullberg had signed on with Dortmund in 2019 and started his new role as reserve team manager from the 2019–20 season. In May 2020, the club announced that the former Jambo would become boss of the U19s team which is viewed as a more prestigious position within Dortmund. He has been the man tasked with guiding the club through three games without a permanent manager.

His first was a 2-2 draw in the Bundesliga vs Werder Bremen before a 3-1 victory over Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League, sealing a place in the knockout round play-offs. Speaking after the game, he reflected on his first win and brief senior managerial stint overall ahead of his final match.

The former Hearts striker said: “I think we got into the game well. Especially our plan with the ball worked well. I think that we worked well with the three-man build-up. We found the passing ways. Our wingers had a good counter-movement in front, where we could threaten the space and the depth at the same time.

“I was very satisfied with the first half, also against the ball. Then we had to make it 3-0. We got it in 2-1. You can tell that the guys were a bit nervous. We didn't have access to the game for 10, 15, 20 minutes against the ball.

“They started to rotate the ball a lot. They got a lot of players in front of the ball. It was difficult. But I think that we found ourselves back after 20 minutes. We were more brave on the run-up. We went for the pressing players together. It wasn't as wild as the first 20 minutes after the goal. And I think we deserved the 3-1 in the end.

“I think we took a step in the right direction and we took a huge step. Now I would hope that we take the third step on Saturday. I am a interim coach. I have nothing to do with the search for a coach. And of course I didn't talk to the new coach. If I wanted to, I would be more than happy to sit down with him.

“But that's another story. We won the game and then I have a game on Saturday where we want three points. I love my job here. I enjoy it at the moment. I am very happy about the trust I have received. For the responsibility in the club. I knew what I was getting into and that was at most three games. I got that. So far I am very satisfied with how it went and again a big thank you to the boys.

“So far they have taken me very openly and they did exactly what I asked for. So far I am very satisfied and then I hope that we can do it again on Saturday with three points in Heidenheim.