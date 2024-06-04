Former Hearts, Motherwell & St Mirren man makes return to League One club after release
Scottish League One club Queen of the South have snapped up former Hearts keeper Ross Stewart on a free transfer.
The stopper was most recently with Championship side Partick Thistle having left Tynecastle last summer. He spent three years with the Jambos, initially on loan from league rivals Livingston before signing a permanent two year deal.
He had previously been with Motherwel, Albion Rovers, St Mirren and then Livi and had a loan spell with new club Queen of the South before joining Hearts. After his release from the Edinburgh club he trained with English Football League side Carlisle United but a move to Brunton Park fell through.
He joined Partick in January last year and provided competition for David Mitchell as they reached the play-off semi-finals. He has now signed a one year contract with the Doonhammers.
Speaking to their official website, the 29-year old said: “I am delighted to be back, following conversations with both the Manager and Jon the goalkeeping coach it was clear this was a fantastic opportunity. My brief spell at the club last time allowed me to see what the club was all about and I am excited to get started again in pre-season.”
Queen of the South boss Peter Murphy added: “We are delighted to welcome Ross Stewart back to the club. Ross has an excellent background in football, with a wealth of experience playing and training alongside some exceptional goalkeepers. Now is Ross' time to claim that number 1 spot. At 29 years old Ross brings much needed experience to our squad after last season.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.