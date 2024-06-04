Hearts' Ross Stewart warms up at half time during a cinch Premiership match between Kilmarnock and Heart of Midlothian at Rugby Park (Pic: SNS)

The goalkeeper has signed for Queen of the South after the expiry of his contract at Partick Thistle.

Scottish League One club Queen of the South have snapped up former Hearts keeper Ross Stewart on a free transfer.

The stopper was most recently with Championship side Partick Thistle having left Tynecastle last summer. He spent three years with the Jambos, initially on loan from league rivals Livingston before signing a permanent two year deal.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up

He had previously been with Motherwel, Albion Rovers, St Mirren and then Livi and had a loan spell with new club Queen of the South before joining Hearts. After his release from the Edinburgh club he trained with English Football League side Carlisle United but a move to Brunton Park fell through.

He joined Partick in January last year and provided competition for David Mitchell as they reached the play-off semi-finals. He has now signed a one year contract with the Doonhammers.

Speaking to their official website, the 29-year old said: “I am delighted to be back, following conversations with both the Manager and Jon the goalkeeping coach it was clear this was a fantastic opportunity. My brief spell at the club last time allowed me to see what the club was all about and I am excited to get started again in pre-season.”

