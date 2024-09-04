He was a free agent after leaving Wigan Athletic at the end of his contract. | SNS Group

The former Hearts striker has made a transfer move.

Stephen Humphrys is happy to have swapped the golf clubs for a dressing room as the former Hearts striker joins Barnsley.

The star spent most of the summer as a free agent after leaving Wigan, before agreeing terms to join the League One side. Humphrys was a popular figure in Gorgie during his loan at the club in the 22/23 season, spending last term back with the Latics before his summer exit.

Admitting that the free agency wilderness did come it’s lonely moments, Humhrys is now keen to provide an excitement factor that can sometimes be missing in the English game. He told club media: “Yeah really happy to be here. Feel like it has been a long time coming to get sorted and sign for club. I have weighed up my options throughout the summer and decided this is the place I want to be.

“The main thing for me to be honest is I like to entertain. I am a direct player, I like to run at people, get shots off. I think the game has got quite boring in recent years especially in England. The game got a little bit boring so if I can make it a bit less boring, that’s my aim. It’s a long season, 46 games, it’s tough.

“The rewards at the end of it make it so worth it, having experienced that in my first season at Wigan. It’s all good and well at the start of the summer when you are on holidays then your mates are going back to training and you are waiting and deciding over clubs.

“It can get quite lonely at times but luckily I have played a lot of golf so that has kept my mind off it! I am not going to be at the fitness levels of the lads as they’d have had a tough pre-season and I have missed out on that. But I am ready to crack on and be available as soon as possible.”