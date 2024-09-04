The player spent time at Hearts. | SNS Group

The player appeared for Hearts in the recent past and will get a crack at the Europa League this season

A former Hearts player is set to get the chance to face Rangers and Man Utd this season in the Europa League.

It’s been announced that Mihai Popescu has made the switch from Farul Constanta to FCSB, the 27-time Romanian champions. He has been with Farul since leaving Hearts in 2022, where he spent two years including a loan spell at Hamilton Accies, making 24 appearances with a sole goal.

A move to FCSB will see Popescu compete in the league phase of the revamped Europa League, where glamour matches away to Rangers and against Man Utd at home await for him and his new teammates. FCSB announced the move on social media, with a nod to Hearts in their announcement by showing the defender from his time in Gorgie.

They said: “New signing. Our club announce that reached an agreement with Farul Constanta for Mihai Popescu's transfer! The 31 year-old defender signed a year-deal and will wear the number 17! Welcome, Mihai!”

A statement from Farul reads: “Farul Constanța and FCSB reached an agreement regarding the transfer of player Mihai Popescu to the Bucharest team. Arriving at Farul on June 21, 2022, Mihai Popescu (31 years old) played in 86 games for the white-blues in all competitions, managing to score 3 times and provide 4 decisive assists.

“In the 2022-2023 season, he won the title of champion of Romania with our team, being also chosen in the ideal team of the championship. Thank you, Mihai, for all the successes in the white-blue shirt and good luck in the future!”