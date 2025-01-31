Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A former Hearts player and coach is in the hotseat at a Premiership rival right now.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A former Hearts player and coach has opened up on a difficult week that has had him promoted to a Premiership manager for the time being.

Stuart Kettlewell resigned as manager of league rivals Motherwell earlier this week. It was stated in the club statement that “Stuart explained that some of the personal abuse was now affecting his family, to the point where they didn’t wish to attend games.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen Frail was his assistant manager and now takes charge of the club until a successor is found. Frail featured as a player at Hearts between 1994-1998 before four years between 2004-2008 in a coaching capacity, where he also served as caretaker for a period of time.

Facing Celtic at Fir Park this weekend, Frail has now opened up on the shock interim promotion. He said: “Tougher than normal. It was a bit of a shock when the decision was communicated to everyone, but coaches, players, staff have to get on with it and that's what we've done. It's been a really good positive training week and I'm looking forward to what will be a really tough, challenging game against Celtic on Sunday, but one we hope that we are prepared for.

“When you look at it, it was a very small minority. We’ve got a really strong fan base, it’s a community-led club. I spoke earlier in the week about a game we lost last season. We lost 1-0 to St Mirren and we were excellent on the day. I can still see the players walking around the pitch getting a standing ovation.

“You don’t get that from a bad fan base. We’ve got a good fan base. It was one or two of the elements that have taken that a little bit too far. It shouldn’t be accepted in any walk of society, but unfortunately Stuart’s made that decision for the welfare of himself and also his family. It’s too much because he’s got a young family, three young boys and a young daughter. They love coming to the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All our families love coming to the game. My two girls and wife come and they’re sheltered because I’m the assistant. We saw banners outside supporting him. We’ve seen quite a lot on social media supporting him as well. I’ve seen emails that have been sent in the club in support of Stuart.

“We’ve got thousands of fans who don’t do that on a Saturday, who come and watch the game. That’s who we’re hoping for, along with the other guys who might look and think, ‘you know what, I did go too far there, let’s get behind the team’.

“We don’t go out to lose games. We don’t go out to play poorly. We don’t sit as a staff after a game and say, ‘that was okay’. We go over it, we analyse it to strive to be better for the football club. And it helps we’ve got everyone behind us. As I say, nine times out of 10, they usually are. We need to try and get this connectivity back, everyone to try and connect the club and make sure that we’re ready for this game on Sunday and for the rest of the season.”