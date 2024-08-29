The ex Scotland international has joined Swansea City (Pic: Getty) | Getty Images

The ex Scotland international has agreed a deal till January 2025 with the EFL Championship outfit.

Swansea City have announced the signing of former Hearts and Scotland goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin on a short term contract.

The 36-year old has a greed a deal with the EFL Championship outfit through till January 2025. The ex Sunderland stopper was a free agent after ending a four year spell with Rangers this summer.

Now 36-years old, the twice capped Scotland international signed for the Jambos in 2017 having spent the past decade first at Bradford City then at Burton Albion making a combined total of almost 300 appearances across England’s League Two, League One and the Championship. He had great success with both having won promotion from League Two with the Bantams and then back-to-back promotions from League Two and League One with Albion.

One of the most memorable matches from his time in England will undoubtedly be the 2013 Football League Cup final. Bradford went on an incredible run to the final where they would face McLaughlin’s new club Swansea City and the Scottish stopper was called upon from the bench as starting keeper Matt Duke was sent off in the 56th minute with the then Premier League Swans eventually winning the match 5-0 and lifting the trophy.

Compared to his previous associations his time at Tynecastle was short as he spent just one season in his hometown of Edinburgh. He was first choice stopper for the Jambos as they finished sixth in the Premiership with McLaughlin keeping 13 clean sheets in total.

The following season he left Hearts and moved to Sunderland at a time where the Black Cats were struggling in League One. After two seasons in the North East of England he returned to Scotland with Rangers but was mainly used as back-up to Allan McGregor and then to Jack Butland last season before ending his four year spell in Glasgow.