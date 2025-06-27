A former Hearts defender will be part of the Livingston squad that will return to the Premiership this season.

Hearts and Rangers will come up against a familiar face in the Premiership this season after former defender Danny Wilson penned a new two-year deal with Livington.

The 33-year-old started his career within the youth setup at Ibrox and earned his first senior experience featuring under Rangers managerial legend Walter Smith during the 2009/10 season. Wilson’s form earned him a move to English Premier League giants Liverpool and he spent time on loan with Blackpool and Bristol City during his time at Anfield before a third temporary stint with Hearts led to a permanent switch to Tynecastle at the end of the 2012/13 season.

Wilson was part of the Hearts side relegated from the Premiership in 2014 but he remained with the club and was part of the side that secured an immediate return to the top flight by landing the Championship title just 12 months later. However, the centre-back had returned to Rangers by the start of the following campaign and spent the following three seasons back at Ibrox before turning his attention to life in the United States by landing a three-year deal with MLS side Colorado Rapids.

Wilson returned to Scotland with Queens Park in February last year but departed during the following summer before helping hometown club Livingston to to promotion back into the Premier League by forming a solid partnership with fellow former Hearts defender Ryan McGowan. Wilson scored seven goals in 32 appearances and was part of the Livi side that claimed a 5-3 aggregate win in their Championship play-off final win against Ross County and he will prepare for life back in the Premiership after following in the footsteps of Andrew Shinnie and Jack Hamilton by agreeing a new deal with the club.

What did Danny Wilson say about Livingston’s promotion into the Premiership?

David Martindale has guided Livingston back to the Premiership. | SNS Group

Speaking after the play-off final win against Ross County, the defender told BBC Scotland: "I didn't think we deserved to be two behind. We started the game fairly well then shot ourselves in the foot. But we showed great character, and what a goal by Lewis Smith to get us back in the game. That came at a really important time and settled us before half-time.

"Over the two legs we are deserving to be back in the Premiership. A lot of things get thrown at us – but we believe we're a good team. We've shown that over the course of these play-offs. The Premiership is a place the club deserves to be. We've had a difficult season but we've built and built as the campaign went on. We can look forward with real optimism for this team."