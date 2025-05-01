Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former Hearts and Rangers man has impressed in his first full season across the Premiership.

Andy Halliday has signed a new contract with Premiership side Motherwell, a year after permanently leaving Hearts.

The experienced midfielder has been a regular for the Fir Park side who he joined last summer after a loan stint from Tynecastle last term. In an injury-hit season in Lanarkshire, Halliday has been available for every game and it has helped contribute to him winning Players’ Player of the Year.

Halliday joined Hearts from Rangers in 2020, where he had made 152 appearances. He added 109 outings in maroon to his CV which included memorable moments like Edinburgh derby goals against Hibs and helping the club out the Championship at the first time of asking in season 2020/21.

Former Hearts star earns Motherwell acclaim

A statement from Motherwell reads: “Andy Halliday has signed a contract extension that will see him remain at Fir Park for the 2025/26 campaign. The 33-year-old has made over 50 appearances for the club since arriving in January 2024 and played in every match during the 24/25 season. Scoring four goals and assisting four times, he was awarded the Players’ Player of the Year award for his consistency and durability throughout the campaign.”

Now under the management of German boss Michael Wimmer, Halliday is excited by what the next season will bring in ML1. He said: “I’ve loved my time here, and I was really eager to extend that. It’s really encouraging to see the groundwork being put in place for next season, which I think everyone should be optimistic about.

“We’ve had some special moments this season, including Hampden and the Friday night win over Dundee United, which are the moments that make you appreciate where you play your football. I want to thank all the fans for their support since I arrived, and I’ll get back to work once again.”

Wimmer said: “I’ve been so impressed by Andy since I arrived. He has trained and played at such a high level all the time, and it’s great to get him signed up for next season. He is a role-model professional for every other player and a great character to have in the dressing room.

“We’re continuing to sign players for next season, which is great, and I’m glad we’ve been able to make progress in that department, as there has been a lot of work going on behind the scenes.”

Hearts’ bottom six rival battle

Having missed a chance to get into the top half against Motherwell, the pair meet again in May as part of the bottom six, Wimmer also strengthening in the form of goalkeeper Calum Ward signing a new deal. He said: “Calum is a great guy and has shown an excellent attitude. I was keen to get him on board for next season. He has shown real quality in training, and it will be interesting to see the competition for the goalkeeping position.”

Ward added: “The club have been brilliant with me, and the last few months have been great. I will keep working hard in training and will be looking to impress. The goalkeeping group here are great, and we’re constantly pushing each other. I’m looking forward to the rest of my time here.”