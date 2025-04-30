Dramatic comebacks and Shankland heroics: How have Hearts fared against Ross County in the last three seasons

How have Hearts fared in their last nine Premiership meetings with Ross County?

Hearts kicked off their post-split fixtures with a deeply disappointing home defeat against Dundee as Simon Murray grabbed the only goal of the game at Tynecastle.

The result brought down the curtain on Neil Critchley’s reign and Hearts will now focus on the remainder of the season under the interim management of Liam Fox. A visit to Ross County is first up on the agenda and Hearts will travel to the Global Energy Stadium would only increase concerns they could be dragged into a relegation battle before the campaign comes to a close.

But how have Hearts fared in recent seasons when they have faced the Staggies? Their record is favourable but it is not perfect as Saturday’s hosts have troubled Hearts on a number of occasions over the last three seasons.

We take a look at the last nine meetings of the two sides as Hearts look to kick off their post-Critchley era on a high this weekend.

Jorge Grant and Elton Kabangu found the net as Hearts claimed a hard-earned 2-0 home win.

1. March 2025: Hearts 2-0 Ross County

Jorge Grant and Elton Kabangu found the net as Hearts claimed a hard-earned 2-0 home win. | SNS Group

A James Wilson brace appeared to have put Hearts on their way to a win - but injury-time efforts from Josh Nisbet and Jordan White helped the hosts snatch the most dramatic of points.

2. December 2024: Ross County 2-2 Hearts

A James Wilson brace appeared to have put Hearts on their way to a win - but injury-time efforts from Josh Nisbet and Jordan White helped the hosts snatch the most dramatic of points. | SNS Group

A late Lawrence Shankland goal helped Hearts seize a point after Ronan Hale had given Ross County a first-half lead.

3. September 2024: Hearts 1-1 Ross County

A late Lawrence Shankland goal helped Hearts seize a point after Ronan Hale had given Ross County a first-half lead. | SNS Group

Goals either side of half-time gave Ross County all three points.

4. March 2024: Ross County 2-0 Hearts

Goals either side of half-time gave Ross County all three points. | SNS Group

