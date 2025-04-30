Hearts kicked off their post-split fixtures with a deeply disappointing home defeat against Dundee as Simon Murray grabbed the only goal of the game at Tynecastle.
The result brought down the curtain on Neil Critchley’s reign and Hearts will now focus on the remainder of the season under the interim management of Liam Fox. A visit to Ross County is first up on the agenda and Hearts will travel to the Global Energy Stadium would only increase concerns they could be dragged into a relegation battle before the campaign comes to a close.
But how have Hearts fared in recent seasons when they have faced the Staggies? Their record is favourable but it is not perfect as Saturday’s hosts have troubled Hearts on a number of occasions over the last three seasons.
We take a look at the last nine meetings of the two sides as Hearts look to kick off their post-Critchley era on a high this weekend.
