There was a major announcement on Saturday night as Hearts confirmed they had parted company with head coach Neil Critchley in the aftermath of a home defeat against Dundee.

After missing out on a place in the Premiership top six and seeing any thoughts of landing silverware ended by a Scottish Cup semi-final defeat against Aberdeen over the previous two weekends, a home loss against Dundee left Hearts looking over their shoulders at a possible relegation play-off battle.

However, the defeat also brought action from the Tynecastle board as Critchley and assistant Mike Garrity had left the club just hours later and revealed Liam Fox will step into an interim manager role. With his six-month reign now consigned to the history books, we take a look at how Critchley’s record compares to his predecessors in the hot seat at Tynecastle.

Your next Hearts read: Hearts fans react to Neil Critchley sacking as mixed emotions linger amid unanswered questions