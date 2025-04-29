Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The league chief has fears the likes of Hearts and Hibs could be put into an ‘unmanageable’ situation.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster fears the fixture calendar could soon become too much to handle for the likes of Hearts and Hibs.

UEFA has ramped up its club competitions into a league phase format which has increased pressure on an already bulging schedule. Hearts played in the Conference League this season and Hibs are hoping to be there or the Europa League next term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

League reconstruction is back on the table as Doncaster and co look for solutions to help clubs through it. The CEO, however, fears that without action will come a breaking point for Scottish top flight sides.

Fixture woes in Scotland

He told Nutmeg: “Ultimately there is a bit of a surge in interest in there being reconstruction. I think it’s right that we respond to that. And we will have a dialogue with clubs. There’s no doubt from a reconstruction point of view, there are a number of things that have changed recently that drive that debate. And one of those is the intense level of congestion that we have this year; unprecedented congestion, which has been caused by the new UEFA club competition formats, the league phases, has increased the number of European match days and therefore decreased the amount of slots that we have available to play our matches.

“We are in serious danger of having to make clubs play four games in a week. That’s where we are now, unless we act. UEFA club competition formats have now caused congestion within the top tier in this country which is on the point of being unmanageable.”

The SPFL’s chief operating officer Calum Beattie has explained: “Basically, with the expansion of the UEFA competitions, you add four days to the calendar. You’ve got to find four days to get rid of the winter break. Abolishing that was the ace we had up our sleeve. We’ve now got no more aces up our sleeve. And you can see last year with the Dundee v Rangers game close to the split just how difficult it can get.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reconstruction aims

With an expanded top flight, Doncaster does have some concerns over the creation of more middle of the road matches that carry little significance. He added: “One of the problems that we have in this debate is that what fans say they want is not the same as what fans will pay for a ticket to go to.

“What we know drives bigger attendances is tense, competitive, meaningful, exciting, dramatic matches where there’s something to play for. You get those with smaller leagues, not bigger leagues. So, the bigger the league you have, the more meaningless matches it creates. We’ve had in this country very big leagues. Not in recent memory, but if you talk to folk who do have memory of those times, they will tell you that towards the end of the season, there was absolutely nothing to play for. You know, lots of mid-table, mediocre matches.”