There was little surprise when Hearts opted to part company with head coach Neil Critchley in the aftermath of Saturday’s home defeat against Dundee.
After the disappointment of missing out on in a place in the Premiership top six and falling to a 2-1 defeat in their Scottish Cup semi-final meeting with Aberdeen, there was a feeling Hearts had to get their post-split campaign off to a positive start at the weekend - but a narrow home loss meant they now head into Saturday’s visit to Ross County nervously looking over their shoulders at the relegation zone.
As we await news over who will be permanent successor to Critchley at Tynecastle, the Evening News takes a look back at how many managers have been appointed by each Premiership club over the last decade.
