A former Hearts star has signed a new deal elsewhere in Scotland as an upcoming Hibs opponent sets out a defiant stall.

Hearts and Hibs continue their busy festive schedules on Thursday when they make their return to Premiership action.

For the Jambos, they are in need of a win at home to Motherwell after defeat to their arch-rivals last week and drawing with Ross County. Hibs are looking to keep the good times going around Leith away from home versus St Johnstone, who are mired at the wrong end of the Premiership table.

There’s also transfer talk afoot now the window has opened for business this January. Here are a look at some Hearts and Hibs themed headlines as 2025 begins.

Ex-Jambo signs new contract

Danny Wilson has agreed a deal to stay with Livingston until the end of the season. The defender who featured for Hearts between 2013-2015 has signed a short-term contract with David Martindale’s side but after battling back from injury, has agreed an extension.

Martindale said: “Danny’s had a frustrating time so far at the club with the injury he picked up at the start of last month ruling him out until recent weeks, but it was good to see him back out on the pitch on Saturday and I’m pleased to have him back in contention as we head into the second half of the campaign.”

No Saints excuses

Simo Valakari says there will be no reason for St Johnstone not to impress against Hibs on Thursday. The McDiarmid Park boss is looking to drag his team away from the bottom of the league and knows how key back-to-back home games vs Hibs and Dundee could be.

He said: “It's true, you need to be strong at home. When you look at our history in the last weeks, we haven't been strong. That needs to change, because we have good fans at our stadium. We know how to play there so there are absolutely no excuses. It's our lifeline to get points from these matches."