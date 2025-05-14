He’s featured over 200 times for Hearts and is now looking for his next challenge.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts favourite Jamie Walker is on the hunt for a new club after his time at Bradford City came to an end.

The playmaker was part of a Bantams side who have achieved promotion to League One under the management of former Scotland international Graham Alexander. Walker has played 125 times for Bradford City since joining the club in 2022 at the end of his second spell in maroon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This campaign, Walker has featured 43 times but minutes have been resricted in 2025 and he is now one of the players who will leave the club once his contract expires this summer. He has been wished a fond farewell by the side in claret and amber though as he prepares to enter free agency.

Bradford City message to former Hearts star

They said on X: “Our Bagpipe Messi. Thank you for everything, Jamie. All the best for the future.”

A club statement added: “Bradford City AFC can confirm our retained list ahead of the 2025/26 season. The following players have not been offered new contracts and will be released on June 30 2025; Callum Johnson, Gabe Wadsworth, Jamie Walker, Romoney Crichlow, Sam Stubbs, Vadaine Oliver. Announcements regarding academy scholars who have been offered professional contracts will be made in due course. The club would like to take this opportunity to thank all departing players for their efforts while at Bradford City AFC, and wish them the very best for the future.”

A boyhood Jambo who came through the academy ranks at Hearts, Walker made 240 appearances over two senior spells at Tynecastle with 55 goals and 43 assists. He’s helped the club out of the Championship twice but there’s now room for another club in his heart as the playmaker paid tribute to Bradford City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamie Walker sends farewell

He said on social media: “My time at Bradford City has come to an end. 125 times I pulled on the claret and amber shirt and I hope you seen a player who cared about your football club and always gave everything! 3 times 90 minutes from Wembley I thought the success and celebrations would never come but finally we got over the line and gave you the the promotion your unbelievable support deserves. That weekend/week will be a day that lives long in my memory as one of the best days of my life.

“This season hasn't been plain sailing and I've had to dig deep at times on and off the pitch but to have contributed and finish top of the assists chart is a testament to myself and my character. When I signed for Bradford city on loan over 3 years ago never did I think I would fall in love with your club and city so much it really is a special city and football club with so many unbelievable people. The supporters WOW! I think this season has taught everyone a lot the wins the losses the draws the opinions the criticism and everything else it's why we love this sport so much.

“As soon as I entered the pitch home away or warming up my song rang around the stadium which made me so proud to play for your club. You welcomed me and my family into your club and city as if we were one of your own and we are forever grateful. You definitely have 2 new Bantams for life my son and daughter. The roar of the Valley Parade crowd when my goal hit the back of the net in the play off semi final will live with me for a long long time.

“A special mention to my teammates some who have been on the journey from the start and some who have just joined. I know it's a bit cliche after a promotion but there is some incredible human beings mentally and emotionally within that group. To the staff I wish them nothing but good luck for next season. Lastly every time I sign for a football club I come with the hope that when I leave I have contributed towards the club being in a better place on and off the pitch and I truly believe that is the case. City's going up ole ole.”