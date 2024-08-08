He previously spent time at Hearts | SNS Group

Hearts had the player on loan during the 2021/22 season

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bristol Rovers new boy Taylor Moore has said he had ‘one of the best’ years of his life when he lives in Edinburgh during his loan spell at Hearts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defender spent the 2021/22 season with the Jam Tarts on a temporary basis from Bristol City. Rhe centre-back, who is now 27-years-old, went on to make 23 appearances in all competitions, 22 of which came in the league. He played under Robbie Neilson during his time at Tynecastle Park as they ended up finishing 3rd in the table behind Celtic and Rangers.

Hearts weren’t the only team who Moore featured for during his Bristol City days. He also had stints at Bury, Cheltenham Town, Southend United, Blackpool and Shrewsbury Town.

The London-born man believes his loans helped him develop as person, as well as a player, and has said in an interview with Bristol Live: "I would definitely say it (loans) shaped me as to who I am today as well, but it hindered me as well. Not having that stability on a daily basis, not having that constant support was difficult and difficult to deal with because essentially, I'd say it's a form of rejection as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But spending time out on loan at various clubs you have different experiences, some good, some bad, some excellent, some terrible. But I got the games in, which was the most important. I think no matter where I went, I've kind of always played or played the majority of the games.

"But yeah it was difficult, especially being a young man. You’re kind of sold this project and ambition to be at a club and play for a club and you spend X amount of years away from it, coming back every summer, and everyone's kind of like, well, what's happening next, and you don't even know yourself.

"So the uncertainty when a player finds himself in that position is daunting, it’s horrible because it's also daunting for yourself, daunting for your loved ones, if you’ve got a partner and she’s asking you where are we going and you’re like ‘I don’t know.’ Your Mum and Dad, your brothers that follow you everywhere. They want to know where they’re going to be supporting you as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But I think having that experience of going out and playing is definitely a great thing but it's weird how it is managed. I was lucky enough to sign a couple of contracts at Bristol but also like timings wise, it didn't really work out for me. I never ever found my feet at Bristol City, which was a shame. But when you look back on it, I probably wouldn't change anything because I'm sat here today and I'm happy with my footballing journey. The loans were at certain times difficult to deal with but I got the games in and that's all that matters."

He added: "There's different loans. There's loans where you genuinely see the positive in it. I can look back on my loan at Southend, Blackpool, Shrewsbury Town, as fantastic loans for myself and then I'll probably look at loans like Bury, Cheltenham and Hearts where it was kind of just a loan because I wasn't needed at the club.

"Like I said, different experiences there. However, I had the opportunity to live in Manchester, loved it. I lived in Edinburgh and it was essentially one of the best years of my life. I also went back to Essex with Southend. Blackpool was another one because I got back up to Manchester just before COVID happened and that killed me essentially for another six months. So different loans, different experiences, but all in all, just like I said, gaining experience as a player, but also as a man."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the end of his days at Hearts, Moore went back to Ashton Gate. He moved to France in 2023 and played for Valenciennes. Bristol Rovers came calling in late June and he is now gearing up for the start of the new campaign having penned a three-year contract.