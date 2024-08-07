Hearts set to sell striker Kyosuke Tagawa

SNS Group

The Japanese is close to an exit from Gorgie

Kashima Antlers are poised to take Hearts forward Kyosuke Tagawa back to Japan. The 25-year-old is out of favour at Tynecastle Park and a deal to return him to his homeland is all but done.

Urawa Red Diamonds have also shown interest in signing Tagawa, who arrived in Edinburgh on a three-year contract from FC Tokyo last year. Kashima have had an offer accepted by Hearts which includes a six-figure transfer fee.

Tagawa is behind Lawrence Shankland, Kenneth Vargas, Liam Boyce and recent signing Musa Drammeh in the queue for attacking positions at Tynecastle. Consequently, he has been unable to cement a regular starting place.

He scored three goals in 21 appearances last season, including two in the final two Premiership games against St Mirren and Rangers. However, he was not included in Hearts’ matchday squad for this season's opening league game against Rangers on Saturday.

With teenager James Wilson also pushing for game time, club officials are prepared to sell Tagawa and allow the player to continue his career back in Japan.

Meanwhile, the Edinburgh News has learned that Hearts have not made any move to sign the Fulham forward Kieron Bowie, who is close to joining Hibs. They were made aware of Bowie’s availability but did not submit an offer.