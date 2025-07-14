He left Hearts in 2024 and his spell at Tynecastle has proven pivotal to his latest transfer.

A former Hearts star has had his Tynecastle experience deployed in his latest transfer move.

There has been plenty of summer recruits at Tynecastle this summer as Derek McInnes puts his stamp on the squad. They kicked off competitive action in the Premier Sports Cup with a 4-1 win over Dunfermline Athletic on Saturday and ex players are also on the move, with Toby Sibbick leaving Wigan Athletic a year on from swapping Gorgie for the Latics.

He has signed a two year deal with the option of a third with Burton Albion after the Brewers forked out an undisclosed fee for the defender. Gary Bowyer is now Burton Albion manager, and having watched Sibbick in action for Hearts first hand during time as Dundee boss, he’s now delighted to sign him.

Bowyer said: “Firstly, a big thank you to our owners for the support in getting Toby in and to Wigan for their help in getting the deal done. I have followed Toby’s career closely, I saw him playing for Hearts when I was managing Dundee and have always loved how he plays.

“He will add physicality to our back line with his size and pace and his ability to defend duels will help with how we want to play this year. We look forward to working with him and I have loved the connection that we have made through our conversations in the lead up to him signing.”

Burton Albion’s statement reads: “Burton Albion FC has signed Toby Sibbick from Wigan Athletic for an undisclosed fee. The 26-year-old defender has signed an initial two-year deal at Pirelli Stadium, with the option of an additional year. Sibbick began his career in the youth ranks at AFC Wimbledon, making his debut in a 0-0 draw against Peterborough United at the back end of the 2016/17 season. Two seasons and 38 appearances later for the Dons – he progressed to the Championship and joined Barnsley in the summer of 2019.

Toby Sibbick at Hearts

“Throughout his time at Barnsley, Sibbick had brief loan spells with KV Ostend and Hearts, before joining the latter on a permanent deal in January 2022. During his time in Scotland, the 26-year-old amassed 88 appearances for the Edinburgh outfit – including multiple appearances in European competition.

“Sibbick made his international debut for Uganda back in March 2024, playing the first 45 minutes of their 2-2 draw with Ghana. His second appearance for the Cranes came in the most recent international break, featuring in the 1-1 draw against Gambia.”

Wigan Athletic added: “Defender Toby Sibbick has joined fellow Sky Bet League One side Burton Albion for an undisclosed fee. The 26-year-old arrived at the Brick Community Stadium from Hearts last summer and made 39 appearances for Latics across all competitions in the 2024/25 season. We would like to thank Toby for his efforts in a Latics shirt and wish him all the best for the future. “