The former striker at Tynecastle is open to a chat | SNS Group

He has been at Hearts in playing and coaching capacities.

A former Hearts forward says he’d be open to a chat about becoming the next manager of St Johnstone.

Andy Kirk has been left in interim charge of the Perthshire Saints after ex-Tynecastle gaffer Craig Levein was sacked after four defeats from five opening Premiership matches. Kirk featured at Tynecastle for five years as a player between 1999-2004.

He has also coached in various capacities, including in the youth ranks, as interim manager and first team manager and girls academy manager of Hearts Women. Kirk left Hearts in 2021 to become Brechin City boss and was installed as Levein’s assistant last year.

Now in the caretaker seat at St Johnstone ahead of this weekend’s game at Ross County, while not his primary focus, Kirk would be open to a conversation about a permanent stint. He said: “Craig’s had a big part to play in my development as a coach.

“His first thing was: ‘You absolutely stay in the job’. The professionalism from myself says the same thing. Short-term, it’s not something I’ve thought about.

“It’s a decision for the club. If they want to have a conversation at some point around those things, I’ll obviously have a conversation. But at the minute it’s about the players, getting some points on the table and getting the supporters in a positive frame of mind.

“I know it’s a cliché but I’m just looking at Saturday. After that, we’ll see what comes next. The club will know what they want to do with role and what will be will be.”