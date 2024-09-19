Hearts' Calem Nieuwenhof (L) and Ryan McGowan | SNS Group

A Hearts favourite has reacted to the sacking of another former Jambos figure.

A Hearts hero reckons Craig Levein never fully had the fans onboard at St Johnstone, as he reacts to the first Premiership sacking this season.

Levein returned to football management for the first time since leaving Hearts in 2019, when penning a three-year deal at McDiarmid Park last season. He kept them up in the top flight but this season has started with four league losses from five.

Ryan McGowan worked with the ex-Hearts gaffer, player and director of football last season when he was turning out for St Johnstone. Now at Livingston, the defender who won the Scottish Cup at Tynecastle in 2012 thought the summer would have been the time to make change, but supporters never fully bought into Levein in any case.

McGowan told PLZ: “I thought if he was going to go this early, it would probably have been the summer. I think if you look overall, he came in at that time we were really struggling. I think we were five or six points adrift when he came in as manager.

“He steadied the ship and kept us in the league. The the time to strike was probably in the summer to allow a new manager in with the transfer window to bring in some new players. They have decided against that and it will be more interesting to see who they go with and come up with their main targets.

“I think knowing St Johnstone fans, they want somebody to be excited about. I don’t think they ever really took to Craig Levein although he did the job he was asked in terms of steadying the ship and keeping Saints in the league.”