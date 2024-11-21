Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

He was recently with Hearts - but won’t get the chance to try and damage Hibs.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A former Hearts star has been ruled out of a clash with Hibs this weekend, when David Gray’s side head to Dundee.

Dens Park boss Tony Docherty has confirmed that Scott Fraser will be out until the festive period after surgery. He spent the second half of last season on loan at Hearts but the deal was not made permanent. Fraser returned to Charlton, his parent club, with an uncertain future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Docherty eventually made the move to bring him to Dundee but he’ll now be without the midfielder for this weekend’s home game against Hibs, as will full-back Ziyad Larkeche. He said: "The bad news is that Ziyad went for a scan and it showed he has damaged his hamstring.

"He'll be out for a period, which is a blow, because he was doing fantastic. He was really, improving and really developing as a player. When we first embarked on the loan arrangement with him, it was all about his improvement, his development.

"He's shown that in his contribution to the most recent games, so I'm disappointed for the boy. He'll go back to his parent club and get the treatment he needs there. We'll be looking into the New Year for him. But what it does is it creates opportunities for others.

"Scott is going for an operation, but the good news about that is he should be back for the fixtures around Christmas. It's good that we have got to the bottom of it because I'm really frustrated for Scotty. You saw when he came into the team, particularly against Motherwell, how positive an impact he had for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But medically, we've got to the bottom of it. We've addressed that. Hopefully within a four-week period, he'll be back in and contributing as he did before. He is an important player for us."

Battle against Dundee is the start of a three-game week in the Premiership for Hibs. They are looking to get away from the bottom of the table, a home game vs Aberdeen following up on the Tayside clash next Tuesday, then heading to Motherwell before the end of November.