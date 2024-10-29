He has held multiple roles at Hearts and is now sticking around at a Premiership rival.

A former Hearts striker has been named a permanent part of the coaching stable at a Premiership rival.

Andy Kirk’s future was up in the air after becoming interim boss of St Johnstone. The former Tynecastle man arrived in Perth as assistant to Craig Levein, before the former Hearts gaffer was sacked after a poor start to the season. Ex-Motherwell star Simo Valakari has replaced him.

The new head coach opted against bringing coaches with him when he was headhunted by St Johnstone’s American owners to replace Levein. Now Valakari has talked up Kirk - who spent five years as a player at Hearts and has also served as a youth coach, joint-interim boss plus in the Women’s set-up - to confirm he’s sticking around.

He said of the ex-Jambo: “I didn’t know any of the existing staff. After two days, when I saw how they worked, when I heard their ideas, when I felt their work ethic, I was OK: ‘These are good guys’. I made the right choice when talking with the owners that I wanted to come in alone and see.

“Respect to Andy and his coaching career. My first question after the couple of weeks was: ‘Do you want to stay? I respect your decision’. Because maybe he would think he didn’t want to work with this guy.

“If he would prefer to go, I think he would have said to me because he’s an honest guy. Now we are together and it’s full blast forward. I’ve done this in other clubs. You need to go into a club, see what’s happened, get a feeling of the people who have been inside.

“Maybe different people working together will bring different skills out of each other. It doesn’t work that I am coming here and that I know everything. It’s all about the connection and relationships and working off it.”