The former Hearts man had offers to return to the Premiership as he made a move on deadline day.

The Jambos had one in and a couple out of Tynecastle on the final of the window. Harry Milne made a move to the club from Partick Thistle as Ethan Drysdale went the other way on loan as cover for the Jags at left-back. Then late in the day, Malachi Boateng completed a permanent switch to Plymouth Argylle.

One former Jambo on the move was Callumn Morrison. The winger had handed in a transfer request at Falkirk, who he joined from Hearts after coming through the Tynecastle academy. He netted 64 goals for the Bairns who are in a fight for promotion to the Premiership, but Linfield boss David Healy has revealed there were options in the divisions for Morrison, who opted for Northern Ireland.

Healy said: “It’s no secret that Callumn is a player we have admired and attempted to sign for some time, and we are thrilled to bring him to Linfield. His pace, creativity, and goal-scoring ability will add another dimension to our attacking options and adds more vital title-winning experience to our ranks.

“With over 30 appearances in the Scottish Premiership and winning the PFA League One Player of the Year last season, Callumn could easily have stayed in Scotland with there being interest from Premiership clubs but has made it clear that he wanted to come to Linfield and build on his ambition to win trophies.

“I believe he will be a fantastic addition to our squad as we push for further success. I would like to thank the board for their support and backing in this window and as ever, a massive thank you to our Head of Recruitment Willie McKeown for his endless hard work on making this possible.”

Morrison said of the move: “It’s one that has been kicking about over the last week or so I am delighted to get it done and coming in and being here. The success the football club has, it’s one that was exciting when I heard about it.”