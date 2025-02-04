The star has sent a message to Hearts after a transfer deadline day deal was agreed.

Malachi Boateng has posted a fond farewell to Hearts after sealing a winter transfer deadline day move to the English Championship.

The midfielder joined the Jambos last summer from Crystal Palace, having had loan spells in Scotland previously with Queen’s Park and Dundee. He made 28 appearances in maroon before Plymouth Argyle interest in signing him came to the forefront late in the window.

A deal was agreed between the clubs and Boateng beat the buzzer to complete a permanent move back to English football. Now in an emotional address to Hearts, its fans, staff and teammates, he has paid thanks for the time he spent while in Gorgie with the club.

Boateng posted on social media: “Jambos, I want to say a massive thank you to everyone at Heart of Midlothian, my teammates, the staff and the fans which make this club such a special place.

“I have made some amazing memories and met people that I will cherish forever, and I have been blessed and privileged to have represented this amazing club. Wishing all the best in the future.”

Plymouth Head Coach Miron Muslic said: “Malachi provides further strength in depth to the squad but also fits the profile of player we are trying to sign perfectly. He is tall, athletic and physical and complements the style of play I am trying to implement here at Argyle. I want to welcome him to the club and look forward to him joining up with the squad.”

Argyle Head of Recruitment Jimmy Dickinson added: “Malachi is a ball winning defensive midfielder who will bolster Miron’s options.

“He adds athleticism and is also young and has loads of potential to develop and grow, and we believe he can do that under Miron’s leadership here at Argyle.”