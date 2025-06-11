It was midweek delight for the former Hearts and Hibs pair on the international scene

A former Hearts star and current West Ham United man was left wowed midweek after debuting for Scotland alongside an ex Hibs player.

Andy Irving and Josh Doig both were introduced from the bench at the same time as Steve Clarke’s side thumped Liechtenstein 4-0 midweek. It was a debut moment for both the midfielder and left-back, who both attended Newcraighall Primary School and Portobello High School in Edinburgh, also on the books at the same time at Hearts before Doig moved to Hibs.

Both have gone abroad since leaving the capital, Irving ending up at West Ham via Germany and Austria while Doig has just been promoted to Serie A at Sassuolo. He is now targeting more minutes for West Ham after his Scotland call, having played 11 times so far for the Irons.

West Ham target for ex Hearts star

He said to PA: “My career has maybe been a bit different to others and it's been hard at times, when I think back to my time in Germany. Realistically, it's only made me stronger and made me hungrier to succeed. I've worked very, very hard and put a lot into my football career. Going to Germany, going to Austria after Germany hadn't worked out, all that hard work, all those sacrifices have paid off.

"Those experiences were very difficult experiences, especially in Germany. It never went anywhere near how I planned or wanted it to go. It was a hard time. It made me really a lot more resilient, mentally stronger. I feel like those are the things that have pushed me on to this point now.

“I want to just keep playing football, first and foremost. I need to get back to doing that at a domestic point as well. Playing a lot more and playing more games. Obviously, the aim is to play for the Scottish national team as many times as I possibly can. Even getting the call-up here in May, that really gave me a bounce and that extra bit of motivation to keep going and to make it worthwhile. I'm just absolutely buzzing that I've finally got my first cap."

Debuting with a former Hibs star

On coming on alongside Doig, Irving added: “I loved it. Just over the moon, to be honest, to make my Scotland debut and get my first cap. I'm just absolutely delighted. It's just amazing. It's something that you dream of as a kid, playing for your country. Having played throughout the youth groups, I know how proud that made me feel. To make it for the national team, I'm just delighted. I'm just so happy.

"Me and Doigy coming on at the same time...Me and Doigy were at the same primary school, the same high school. Our dads are really good mates. They played at Edinburgh City together and stuff like that. Coming on with Doigy was perfect. Literally, mad, just mad. I'm two years older but we used to play when we were kids at primary school and whatnot. Growing up, he was at Hearts training with us and whatnot. You couldn't really write it, to be honest. How is this happening? We're both coming on at the same time.' I'm sure for him it's a dream come true, just like mine.”