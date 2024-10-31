A former Hearts star has expressed confidence in his old team can kick on and improve this season.

Hearts are enduring a tough start to the 2024/25 Scottish Premiership season - however, not everyone is feeling pessimistic about the Jambos’ chances of success this season.

Juwon Oshaniwa, who played for Hearts back in 2015, thinks that they can turn their fortunes around - name dropping Craig Gordon and Lawrence Shankland as the biggest reasons for this.

Speaking in an interview with SportsBoom, Oshaniwa said: “The result against [Omonia] Nicosia in the UEFA Conference League result is a fantastic achievement, and I believe it will significantly boost the players' confidence as they move forward.

“With the invaluable experience of [Craig] Gordon and the leadership of captain [Lawrence] Shankland, both in the locker room and on the pitch, Hearts are on course to make a strong impact in the [Europa Conference League].

“Their combined presence brings stability, motivation, and seasoned insight that can guide the team through challenging matches, and also set the stage for a promising and competitive run. The fact remains that Hearts FC has long been a powerhouse in Scottish football, a team to be reckoned with. I’m confident we’ll get there soon.

“After watching their derby against Hibernian, I can confidently say that the new manager is steering the team toward greatness this season. The team's results since his arrival reflect a strong vision and solid strategy, with each match showcasing improved coordination, resilience, and drive.

“Judging by their current performance and momentum, it’s clear the manager has ignited a renewed sense of purpose within the squad, setting them firmly on a path to success.”

Oshaniwa played for Hearts between the years of 2015 and 2017, making 24 league appearances along the way - outside of this, the former Nigerian international also turned out for clubs such as Kwara United, FC Ashdod and Lobi Stars over the course of his career.