Both Hearts and Hibs failed to score wins last night - Hearts let a 1-0 slip through their fingers when they were beaten 2-1 by Kilmarnock, while Hibs ground out a 0-0 draw away at Ross County. In the meantime, let’s take a look at what is happening around the Scottish Premiership today.

A Premier League club could lose one of Scotland’s best young players on a free transfer in the summer if they cannot agree on a new contract with the player - meanwhile, a Rangers icon fumed at their loss against Aberdeen at Pittodrie Stadium yesterday evening.

Aston Villa ‘at risk’ of losing Rory Wilson in January transfer window

Rory Wilson is one of Scotland’s most promising young prospects at the moment - and his current club, Aston Villa, could lose him in January if they cannot tie him down with a new deal over the next couple of months [via Aston Villa News].

As things stand, Wilson’s deal at Villa is due to expire in the summer of next year. They snapped him up from Rangers in 2022, following an eight year period in the Light Blues’ academy.

Wilson has made three appearances in the Premier League 2 for Villa’s U21s team this season, scoring a single goal along the way. As things stand, he has yet to make a senior team appearance for the Villans in the Premier League.

Kris Boyd calls for Philippe Clement’s head after Rangers’ loss against Aberdeen

Last night, Rangers were beaten by Aberdeen at Pittodrie by a score of 2-1 last night. Light Blues icon and former Kilmarnock star Kris Boyd was not happy - particularly with Philippe Clement’s post match interview, in which he accused the Belgian of merely offering ‘excuses’.

On Clement’s post match interview, speaking on Sky Sports, Boyd said: “It's just excuses. The longer the interview went on the more excuses were coming out. Whatever you want to speak about the result is all that matters. Another big game, what is that you have lost three of your opening ten? Drew one as well. It's not good enough. You speak about improvement, I don't see it.

“Aberdeen have recruited and built this squad with less than £2 million and lost their best player. Lost their best player. Rangers have spent an absolute fortune and they are worse in every position. They have downgraded in every single position, and this whole thing of kicking the can down the street - we were told that Rangers would be 200-300 per cent better come October/November.

“Even the Rangers [fans] with blue-tinted glasses can see through this now. This ain't working. You can understand if there are players getting better, but Aberdeen deserved to win tonight.

“Hearts 0-0 at the start of the season, Kilmarnock deserved to win against Rangers as well - the budgets are absolutely nowhere near Rangers. Even if you are downgrading and cutting back, it's a will to go and win a game of football and Rangers are severely lacking in that.”