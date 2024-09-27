The interim boss is previously of Hearts | Getty Images

He is open to a chat over becoming the manager at one of Hearts’ league rivals.

Former Hearts star Andy Kirk says he hopes his Tynecastle dugout experience can come in handy as he stands open to a managerial chat at St Johnstone.

The former forward was named Craig Levein’s when the ex-Tynecastle boss took over at Saints last season. Now the experienced boss has been sacked, Kirk has been named caretaker, guiding the team in last week’s 3-3 Premiership draw against Ross County.

St Johnstone host Celtic this weekend. Having featured in Gorgie for five years as a player, Kirk also has a variety of coaching experience at Hearts, including as part of Daniel Stendel’s backroom team. He hopes such experiences help him, as he refuses to shut down interest in becoming the permanent St Johnstone manager, having previously held the boss title at Brechin City.

He said: “Things are just the same as they were last week. We just carry on and prepare the team for the next game. I’ve had no further information that I had last week. Myself and Alex (Cleland) have just been trying to get the team in the right place.

“The whole situation at the minute is an unknown as the club are looking for a new manager. But the players on the pitch still need guidance and organisation. While that’s the case, we will do the best job we can and be as professional as we can to leave the new manager in a good place.

“I’ve not had an awful lot of information this week. But it’s Thursday and we’re preparing all week to get the team ready so I would believe I’ll be in the dugout on Saturday. Football is all I’ve ever known. When I finished playing, I made a choice to go into coaching. Quickly after that, I knew I wanted to have a go at the management side of it.

“I’ve had a lot of experience in the game. I love the game. I want to be in the game as long as I can and I want to have a career. It’s a volatile industry but if you are committed to it then you can accept those things.

“I feel like I’m capable of working at this level of football, absolutely. I had a taste of it at Hearts under Daniel Stendel. I managed for two-and-a-half seasons at Brechin City, where we won the league title, and the last 11 months working with the first-team group with St Johnstone.

“I’ve gained a lot of experience over that time – how you deal with people, how you build relationships. All these things are important. Right time or wrong time, it’s about when the opportunity presents itself. At that point you’ve just got to look at the situation you’re in and decide if you think it’s right for you or not.

“We will be as professional as we can and let the club deal with the ongoing process. I think I’ve got to respect the club’s view on the job they have to do, what they’re looking for and let them deal with that process. If it comes round to a conversation with myself then that’s something I would consider.

“But at this minute in time my job is to try and help the players. Myself and Alex have to do what’s best for the group and then see where that takes us.”