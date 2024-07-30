Former Hearts defender James Hill | SNS Group

He previously spent time at Hearts and a summer transfer could be in the works.

A star previously of Hearts could be set for a move to Blackburn Rovers this summer.

James Hill spent the second half of the 22/23 campaign on loan at Tynecastle, making 17 appearances before returning to Premier League side Bournemouth. The 22-year-old spent the first half of last campaign with the Championship side and then the rest was spent at his parent side.

Now Alan Nixon claims Hill is one of the men boss John Eustace wants to sign ahead of the new second tier term down south. Overall, Hill has featured 10 times for Bournemouth after initially impressing with Fleetwood Town.

Speaking on his time at Hearts last year, Hill said: “They’ve made me feel at home. I’m not out of place here. I feel like a massive part of this squad. When you have that belief, the sky is the limit.

“I owe it to the players, the manager, and also [former manager] Robbie Neilson when he was here. They made me feel like a player again. I haven’t felt like that in a long time – I can’t lie, it’s been difficult. I’ve been really honoured to pull on the Hearts jersey.

“I’ve learned so much. You play against different calibre of players in this league, physical and technical. The group at Hearts is incredible and the standard of this league is a surprise when other players step in because there is such quality.

