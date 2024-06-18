The star was once at Hearts | SNS Group

MLS interest has appeared in the star who was in the Hearts academy.

Marc Leonard is continuing to build transfer interest this summer as MLS side Vancouver Whitecaps enter the fray.

The midfielder was part of the Hearts academy, and his talent was spotted by current Premier League side Brighton. He has spent the past two seasons out on loan from the Seagulls at Northampton Town, where the midfielder has impressed at League Two and League One level.

Teams such as Wrexham and various others in the EFL have been linked with signing him permanently this summer. Another club who are believed to hold interest are Birmingham City, who are looking to bounce back to the Championship after relegation last term.

It’s been reported by the Daily Record that MLS interest has now come to the fore, with Vancouver Whitecaps in the mix. Former Hibs player Ryan Gauld is one of the star men at the Canadian club and a move out of the UK would see Leonard link up with him.

The Canadians “are prepared to make a £350,000 bid” according to the outlet but that hasn’t stopped English clubs mounting their own plans. Birmingham City and recently-promoted Championship club Oxford United are “both making advances.”