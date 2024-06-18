Former Hearts starlet wanted for MLS transfer as Birmingham City make 'advances' for in-demand ace
Marc Leonard is continuing to build transfer interest this summer as MLS side Vancouver Whitecaps enter the fray.
The midfielder was part of the Hearts academy, and his talent was spotted by current Premier League side Brighton. He has spent the past two seasons out on loan from the Seagulls at Northampton Town, where the midfielder has impressed at League Two and League One level.
Teams such as Wrexham and various others in the EFL have been linked with signing him permanently this summer. Another club who are believed to hold interest are Birmingham City, who are looking to bounce back to the Championship after relegation last term.
It’s been reported by the Daily Record that MLS interest has now come to the fore, with Vancouver Whitecaps in the mix. Former Hibs player Ryan Gauld is one of the star men at the Canadian club and a move out of the UK would see Leonard link up with him.
The Canadians “are prepared to make a £350,000 bid” according to the outlet but that hasn’t stopped English clubs mounting their own plans. Birmingham City and recently-promoted Championship club Oxford United are “both making advances.”
Back at Tynecastle, and head coach Steven Naismith has already made four additions to his squad ahead of the new Premiership season. Goalkeeper Ryan Fulton, left-back James Penrice plus attack-minded midfielders Yan Dhanda and Blair Spittal have all agreed terms to complete Hearts moves. More business could yet be conducted with Europa League or Europa Conference League football on the way.
