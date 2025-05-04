Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The former Hearts and Sunderland man is with QPR and has shone at English Championship level

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A former Hearts and Sunderland star has been tipped to spark a free agency dash this summer after a top English Championship season.

Jimmy Dunne may only have spent six months in Gorgie on loan from Burnley but made a lasting impression over his 14 appearances before joining Sunderland. After 14 Black Cats outings, he was at Fleetwood Town and has been with QPR since 2021, playing 45 out of 46 Championship games this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dunne has been a top performer for the Loftus Road side but is out of contract now the second tier campaign has ended. David Prutton, a presenter of the Championship on Sky Sports alongside a former EFL star with various club, reckons the former Hearts and Sunderland star will now be in demand across the second tier.

Jimmy Dunne to become wanted free agent

He told Football League World: “Jimmy Dunne to leave QPR would be a huge blow, I'd say. He'd be coveted across the Championship, most definitely. A player that has been reliable - reliable in performances and reliable in the sense of being able to get the games out as well.

"He's a real leader when it comes to the teams and the players that we're talking about in the Championship. Letting him go on a free would be disappointing from a financial point of view but the ball is in the players court there, so that ability to be able to maximise what he wants from his next move, it's totally up to Jimmy, and I'd say it's totally deserved."

The defender said earlier this season of his contract status, with no update from QPR since: “I’ve had no conversations. We’ll see what happens I suppose. I haven’t really thought about it. People forget we’re a new group and we’re still bonding relationships with players that have come in from all over Europe. It takes time but it looks like we’re getting there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What Jimmy Dunne thinks about Hearts

Head coach Marti Cifuentes - now on gardening leave - said before the January transfer window: “I never speak about contracts. It’s a question you can ask the CEO (Christian Nourry). The reality is that Jimmy is a very important player for us and I really like him. He plays with a big heart and soul every game, and he has the capacity to impact the last third. These kinds of players help us to be the core of the team. Jimmy, Sam (Field), (Steve) Cook, Jake (Clarke-Salter). The guys that know the league and know English football sustain the team’s performances.”

Dunne still has plenty of time for Hearts. He previously told Football Scotland: "Yeah, my mates constantly remind me. If anything happens on Twitter or anything like that, there's always Hearts fans fighting my corner. It's nice to feel that I made an impact and they're still supporting me even though I'm not their player. I think it's rare you can get a player-club connection like that, so I do cherish it. And I'm really grateful for it as well.

"I understood it at the time to be that Tynecastle is a place where people go to the stadium to try and witness you give your life nearly to be there and represent the club. The club's got such a rich history. When I first came they were doing a tour around the stadium and a presentation about past players who'd fought in the war. I just felt totally connected to the club and I felt like I understood the club and what it meant to people.

"I felt like it was an obligation to try my best and work my hardest. I think they could see that and appreciated it. Because that club could allow you to lose a game but if it was 100 per cent maximum effort the fans appreciate and notice that."