Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Hearts icon has provided his verdict on the club’s hunt for a new manager - as a Premiership boss is backed for the gig.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts icon John Robertson believes the club have got the wheels in motion for their next manager hunt - as Derek McInnes earns a punditry endorsement.

Chants against the board were heard in Saturday’s Premiership clash at Ross County, as Ronan Hale put the hosts ahead. In the end, Hearts prevailed 3-1 as interim head coach Liam Fox guided the side eight points clear of the Staggies in 11th, the relegation play-off spot. With nine points remaining to play for this season, Hearts are on the cusp of mathematically securing their place in the division next term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a first game for Hearts following Neil Critchley’s sacking last weekend. Debate has turned to who will be hired after a disappointing campaign and club legend Robertson can’t see a standout candidate, but insists a lack of presence from members of the club hierarchy in Dingwall suggests the hunt is already on.

John Robertson verdict on next Hearts manager

Speaking pre game ahead of the County clash, Robertson told Sportsound: “One thing we do know, we have been told, is neither Andrew McKinlay or Graeme Jones are attending in Dingwall today. So they might be out and about, they must be out and about, talking to people. It’s massive, all managers are impressive in interviews, that is how they are managers and get jobs in the first place. They have to get it right, it’s as simple and straightforward as that.”

Allan Preston was another member on the Sportsound panel and the former Hearts player insists Kilmarnock manager McInnes is a safe bet. He guided Aberdeen to multiple top three finishes, delivered regular European football and got Kilmarnock playing on the continent this season, albeit the domestic campaign has had them finish in the bottom six.

Preston said: “I think what he did at Aberdeen, he’d be a brilliant fit. Derek likes to bring in his own players, would he work with analytics? Would he work with a sporting director? These are questions you’d need to ask him. I think they need stability and Derek McInnes would be that man for me. I think he’d be a terrific Hearts manager.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hearts victory reaction

In the meantime, caretaker Fox was just delighted to see three points clinched after a tough week, with Motherwell to come next at Tynecastle. He said: “It was probably a bit of relief at the end of what has been a difficult week. I knew how important the game was off the back of that, and what the supporters would demand from this football club. I’ve been trying to enjoy this week as well, because it’s a huge privilege to manage this club, even if it’s just for one match. It’s been emotional.

“Now I can personally enjoy the bus journey to Aviemore, and then our focus will switch to Motherwell. We still have work to do, for sure. We’ll be back to work on Monday, and then until someone tells me differently we’ll start looking towards the next game.”