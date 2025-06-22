The former Hearts man has signed for an English club | Getty Images

He’s formerly of Hearts and his pace is seen as a major plus point with ‘best years ahead of him’

A former Hearts and Wigan Athletic star has signed a two-year deal with an English club after entering free agency.

Stephen Humphrys was left assessing his options after a deal at Barnsley ran down. He has now signed until 2027 with Graham Alexander’s Bradford City, who were dramatically promoted from League Two last season and into the third tier of English football ahead of this campaign.

Humphrys joined Hearts on loan from Wigan in the 22/23 campaign and was a favourite of the Jambos support during his temporary stint. He scored five times with two assists in 25 games including a memorable strike from distance against Dundee United.

Stephen Humphrys on why he’s moving to Bradford City

The striker said of his switch to Valley Parade: “Bradford City is such a massive club. I consider it a sleeping giant really. I am delighted to get it done so early before pre-season starts. Everyone saw the scenes last season, on the last day. Obviously, the club got promoted, just seeing those scenes made me want to be a part of it. Hopefully, we can make more memories like that.”

Bantams boss Graham Alexander added: “Stephen will add genuine pace and power to our front line, while giving us an extra goal threat with his finishing ability. I believe he has his best years ahead of him. After meeting with Stephen, I know he is determined and ambitious enough to put the work in to become an even better player. We are very happy to have him here.”

A club statement reads: “Bradford City AFC is delighted to announce the signing of Stephen Humphrys on a two-year deal upon the expiry of his contract at Barnsley. Humphrys, 27, joins the Bantams with a wealth of experience in the third tier, scoring 52 times in 219 appearances, also boasting 18 assists. The forward was part of the Wigan side which won the Sky Bet League One title in 2021/22, featuring 38 times for Leam Richardson.

Former Hearts star message after transfer move

“He switches to BD8 after a season at Oakwell, where he found the back of the net nine times in 37 Sky Bet League One outings, assisting his teammates twice. Standing at 6ft 2ins, the striker represented Hearts in the 2022/23 Europa Conference League, scoring away to Fiorentina. Humphrys turned professional with Fulham, having initially spent time in Bury’s academy, and has also enjoyed successful spells with Southend United and Rochdale.”

Humphrys sent a message to Barnsley on social media: “I want to thank every single player, coach, member of staff and most importantly the brilliant fans at Barnsley FC for the time I spent at the club. I’ve made some friends for life and memories to last a life time. I realised fairly early after the summer that the club weren’t in a position to continue the journey so unfortunately, it has come to an end. I believe Conor Hourihane is the man to take the club forward and I want to thank him for trusting me during his time. All the very best for the season and beyond.”